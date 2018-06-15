White Plains Hospital receives $1M

The co-presidents of the Friends of White Plains Hospital, Kathy Winterroll and Wendy Berk, both of Scarsdale, presented a check in the amount of $1,167,974 to Susan Fox, the hospital’s president and CEO, and Larry Smith, chairman of the board of directors, at the annual meeting of the Friends on June 4. The funds were raised from a variety of events and initiatives and will go toward the hospital’s expanding programs and services.

Winterroll and Berk issued a joint statement noting that the group has more than 800 volunteers who “are proud to give back to our community because we believe that health and well-being are critical to quality of life here … and will continue to serve as advocates and ambassadors to support this essential and beloved organization.”