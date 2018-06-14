Norwalk’s Winchester Interconnect acquires Chinese tech firm

Winchester Interconnect Corp. in Norwalk has acquired Shanghai Phoenix Communication and Technology from The Phoenix Company of Chicago for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SPCT is a producer of custom high-mix, low-volume cable assemblies for customers across Asia, Europe and North America. Winchester said the acquisition increases its capabilities in Asia and adds to its existing product offerings in the medical and life sciences market.

Winchester, which was acquired by private equity firm Snow Phipps in 2016, is a provider of custom-engineered interconnect solutions for diverse, growing end markets requiring high reliability and application-specific expertise.