Yonkers city budget avoids layoffs, raises taxes

The City of Yonkers on Wednesday night adopted its $1.19 billion budget, one that includes $8.8 million in additional state aid and avoids any layoffs.

The 2017-2019 budget also includes a 6.2 percent property tax hike. According to the city, that hike would increase the annual property tax bill for a typical one- to three-family home by $560.

City officials said in a statement there would be no cuts in essential city services. Additionally, the budget eliminates most vacant positions and includes increased funding to the Yonkers School District.

The budget, adopted by a 7-0 vote, also includes a $5 million appropriation of specialized aid by the New York State Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments.

“Clearly this year’s budget is a tough one, but by working together with our state and local leaders, we closed the gap, avoiding any layoffs and cuts to the quality of life of our residents,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano in a statement.

The budget’s adoption follows weeks of budget hearings and meetings. Previously, Spano had proposed a 1.64 percent property tax hike and 182 layoffs across 18 departments.