FuelCell Energy wins bid to provide green power to state

The state government has selected FuelCell Energy of Danbury as one of the winning companies to help supply more than 250 megawatts of electricity to Connecticut consumers.

The companies were chosen from among 27 bidders responding to a state request for clean energy via renewable power.

The Danbury firm will supply 14.8 megawatts of power from its fuel cell facility in Derby and 7.4 megawatts from another in Hartford.

Connecticut’s power procurement also includes fuel cell resources from other companies, energy from an anaerobic digestion project, and offshore wind power from Rhode Island-based developer Deepwater Wind.

Deepwater Wind, which built the nation’s first offshore wind farm near Block Island, Rhode Island, will provide 200 megawatts from a wind farm set to go under construction near Martha’s Vineyard in 2021 and be operational in 2023.