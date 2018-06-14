Great Rock Capital hires managing director for Texas expansion

Westport-headquartered Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, has hired Jared Grabow as managing director of originations.

Grabow has been in the commercial finance industry for two decades and was previously director of WM Capital Partners in New York. Before that, he was Doral Bank’s director and portfolio manager for the loan workout group and was assistant vice president at GE Capital. He will be based in Dallas and will focus on sourcing new investment opportunities in Texas and the surrounding markets.

“We are excited to have Jared join Great Rock as we expand into the Texas market,” said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. “Jared is a native of Texas, and we look forward to having a local presence in a market that we view as critical to our future growth.”