Bom Bom Brands debuts liqueur made with hemp milk

Greenwich-based Bom Bom Brands has introduced Fully Baked, which is being promoted as a liqueur made with hemp milk.

No, dude, you won’t get a case of reefer madness with this drink – the hemp milk does not contain the chemical THC found in marijuana. The hemp milk is mixed with Caribbean rum for a 14.2 percent alcohol by volume level, and it is blended with chocolate chip cookie and brownie flavors.

“We are thrilled that talking about Fully Baked is no longer on a ‘weed-to-know basis,'” Bom Bom Brands founders Kevin Mowers and Eva Maria Janerus said in a joint statement. The new product is the third for the company, which also includes the rum-spiked, dairy- and gluten-free liqueurs Coco Mochanut and Nilli Vanilli.