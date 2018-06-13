Nursing homes in Stamford and Danbury fined for care lapses

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health issued fines against nursing homes in Stamford and Danbury for resident care violations.

According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, St. Camillus Center in Stamford was fined $6,000 for a Feb. 16 incident in which the staff waited 10 minutes to administer CPR on a resident with lung cancer who was found unresponsive on the floor. The resident was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. A registered nurse, licensed practical nurse and nurse aide who failed to provide immediate aid to the patient were later fired by the nursing home.

The state also fined Saint John Paul II Center in Danbury $3,270 for an incident on Aug. 15, 2017, when a resident suffered a head injury and a broken arm while being moved. The nurse aide responsible for the patient failed to use a gait belt during the move. An investigation also determined that the resident’s health had grown weaker prior to the incident, but the care plan for this individual was not updated to reflect the need for additional assistance for moves.