BTX Global Logistics announces new world HQ in Shelton

Freight forwarding and logistics company BTX Global Logistics will hold a grand-opening ceremony for its new world headquarters at 12 Commerce Drive in Shelton on June 27. The company, which bought the new facility last May for nearly $3.9 million, was previously headquartered at 375 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton.

BTX designed the entirety of its new world headquarters. The 75,000-square-foot facility features high-efficiency lighting and HVAC equipment; over 75 office cubicles with sit-stand desks and dual monitors; 25 private offices; multiple conference rooms; a custom-designed kitchen and lounge area; a fitness center; and a warehouse and fulfillment center.

Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti is expected to attend the June 27 ceremony, which will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BTX is a full-service transportation and logistics organization specializing in time-sensitive, heavy-weight freight and integrated solutions for customers around the world.