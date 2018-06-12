CNR honors former SEC chief

During its commencement ceremonies at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan, The College of New Rochelle (CNR) awarded an honorary degree to Aulana Pharis Peters, one of only three women – and the first African-American woman – to serve as commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Peters is a 1963 graduate of the college.

She became a lawyer and in 1984 President Ronald Reagan appointed her to the SEC, where she served until 1988.

Peters has served on numerous corporate boards, including those of Northrop Grumman Corp., Merrill Lynch, 3M Corp. and Mobil Corp. She has also served on the board of directors of the New York Stock Exchange and its market regulatory advisory committee. In 1993, she joined CNR’s board of trustees.

The keynote address was given by Taren Sterry, a professional certified coach with the International Coach Federation and owner of Big Time Coaching. She is a 2002 graduate of CNR.