Statewide golf outing raises $55K

Charity golf outing to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. More than 100 golfers took part in the event at the Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains. The outing raised $55,000 for the hospital.

“We are truly humbled by the success of this event and all those who came to golf as well as our generous sponsors,” said Kenneth Meccia, president of Statewide Abstract.

The Meccia family founded Statewide nearly 40 years ago. It is based in White Plains and has an office in Manhattan.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis works to treat, prevent and seek cures for catastrophic diseases affecting children. Founded by Danny Thomas in 1962, the hospital never bills families for the treatment it provides.