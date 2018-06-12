Movie nights at Jennings Beach

Rocco & Associates Wealth Management Inc. in Fairfield will be co-sponsoring two family movie nights this summer at Jennings Beach in Fairfield. This will be the third summer that the firm hosts these movie nights, which draws nearly 5 00 to 600 residents and nonresidents alike.

“We are constantly trying to give back to the community in any way we can. The town of Fairfield has supported us for more than 40 years, so it is important that we pitch in when needed,” said COO Eric Johnson.

“What’s better than a movie on a beach surrounded by family and friends? These events allow us to immerse ourselves into the community in a fun way. We are very excited to be getting involved this year again,” said Charlie Rocco, president and CEO.

The two events are scheduled for Friday June 15 when “Despicable Me 3” will be shown and Friday July 13 when “Peter Rabbit” will hit the screen. Dancing starts at 6:30 p.m. and the movies start at approximately 8:45 p.m. For more details, visit fairfieldct.org/content/2765/2781/3385/3499/default.aspx.