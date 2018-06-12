Expressionism in print at the Bruce

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich will open “Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957-64” in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 21.

Haas’ expansive oeuvre is predominantly marked by trompe l’oeil murals and detailed renderings of New York City’s architecture. But before he began recording urban landscapes, Haas sought inspiration from German Expressionist printmakers and Abstract Expressionist painters.

“Richard Haas’ early figural woodcuts are a departure from his now more familiar images of the urban landscape,” said Peter C. Sutton, The Susan E. Lynch executive director. “This show centers on the expressiveness of the human form and will come as a revelation to some of his many admirers.”

While attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a city heavily settled by German immigrants in the 19th and 20th centuries, Haas began studying German Expressionism. He later enrolled in a summer course with Jack Tworkov, a New York School artist painting in an Abstract Expressionist mode.