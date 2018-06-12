Connecticut Port Authority, Norwalk kick off summer

The city of Norwalk and the Connecticut Port Authority (CPA) are celebrating the re-opening of the newly reconstructed Norwalk Visitor’s Docks. The project, completed in time for the Memorial Day weekend use, is part of the CPA’s Small Harbor Improvement Projects Program (SHIPP).

Using funds set aside for maritime projects statewide, the CPA and the city of Norwalk each invested more than $908,000 to complete the project, which cost an estimated $1.8 million. The visitor’s docks are the main public access point for Norwalk Harbor and provide daily and overnight docking for boaters passing through the area.

Scott Bates, the chairman of the Port Authority, said, “At the Port Authority, our job is to invest in maritime projects that grow the state’s economy. By rebuilding the Norwalk Visitor’s Docks, we not only improve the safety and reliability of the infrastructure, but we also make it easier for visitors to experience all that Norwalk has to offer.”

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Port Authority on this long-anticipated project,” said Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. “Residents and visitors to Norwalk will be able to safely access our vibrant waterfront all summer long and enjoy the beauty of Long Island Sound for years to come.”

The Connecticut Port Authority coordinates the development of Connecticut’s ports and harbors, while working with other state, local and private entities to maximize the economic potential of the state’s maritime commerce and industries. In pursuit of this mission, the CPA created SHIPP as a central part of its strategy to support economic development throughout Connecticut’s waterfront communities.