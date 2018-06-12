Mission Taqueria opens in Pleasantville

A new Mexican fusion restaurant has opened in Pleasantville. Mission Taqueria opened its doors at 472 Bedford Road last month.

The restaurant was launched by Tony Fortunate and Mitchell Dennis, the partners behind 105-Ten Bar & Grill, a popular eatery serving American cuisine at 127 Woodside Ave. in Briarcliff Manor.

The owners said the new restaurant is “Playa del Carmen meets NYC in the 914.”

Menu items include seafood, salads, steak, tacos and rotisserie chicken, along with a range of gluten-free options. There is also a range of mezcal and cocktails.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit missionpleasantville.com or call 914-741-5285.