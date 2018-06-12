Stamford firm Rizing acquires Chicago SAP company

Rizing LLC, a Stamford company that provides SAP (systems applications and products) functional and technical consulting services, has acquired Aasonn LLC, an SAP firm headquartered in Chicago, for an undisclosed sum.

Aasonn joins /N SPRO, a leading SAP Human Capital Management (HCM), SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Retail services firm under the Rizing HCM business portfolio. The combined entity of /N SPRO and Aasonn now has more Professionally Certified SAP SuccessFactors consultants worldwide than any other SAP SuccessFactors services firm, according to Rizing.

“The acquisition of Aasonn begins our journey on an aggressive growth strategy both organically and through acquisitions with our new investment partner, One Equity Partners,” said Rizing CEO Mike Maiolo.

New York City-based One Equity acquired Rizing in January.