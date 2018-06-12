SoNo bar Johnny Utah’s shut down after underage drinking sting

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has announced the shuttering of the South Norwalk bar Johnny Utah’s after an April 19 incident involving alcohol service to more than 100 underage patrons.

The DCP suspended the bar’s permit on April 20 after the department’s Liquor Control Division and the Norwalk Police Department found the 80 Washington St. establishment was packed with underage students from Fairfield University. Johnny Utah’s permit will remain suspended through July 18, at which point it will be terminated.

The bar’s owners agreed to pay a $20,000 fine to the state and to reimburse the Norwalk Police Department for approximately $3,900 for the costs of police resources. The bar’s owners will also compensate Fairfield University for the costs of bringing the school’s public safety officers to the bar in order to facilitate the transport of the students back to the campus in a rented bus.