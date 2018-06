Michael’s set to open in Yonkers next month

Craft store Michael’s is set to open at the Mall at Cross County in Yonkers next month. According to the chain’s website, the arts and crafts store at 750 Central Park Ave. will open its doors on July 6.

Michael’s operates other locations across Westchester County, including stores in Pelham Manor, Hartsdale, Port Chester and Mohegan Lake.

Last year, the mall saw the openings of new stores such as Manhattan fashion retailer Century 21 and beauty supply chain Ulta Beauty.