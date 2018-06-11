Houlihan Lawrence names new manager of Scarsdale office

Real estate company Houlihan Lawrence has appointed Nancy Shaw Chochrek as the brokerage manager of its Scarsdale office.

A Scarsdale native, Chochrek worked for a decade as an agent in the firm’s Popham Road office. She served as associate sales manager at the Scarsdale office of William Raveis before returning to Houlihan Lawrence on May 1.

“With her extensive community knowledge and nearly two decades of real estate experience, Nancy brings a proven record for success,” said Chris Meyers, president of Houlihan Lawrence. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her back.”

Chochrek graduated from Brown University and Boston College Law School before working as an attorney in Chicago. She returned to Scarsdale to sell real estate in 2001 and joined Houlihan Lawrence in 2007.

“I’m excited to be back managing this amazing team of agents and working for the best brokerage firm in Westchester,” said Chochrek, a White Plains resident.

Founded in Bronxville in 1888, Houlihan Lawrence has 30 offices and more than 1,300 agents serving Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, Ulster and Orange counties in New York and Fairfield County in Connecticut.