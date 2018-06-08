The Little Beet, Melt Shop set to open at The Westchester mall

Two eateries are set to open this month at Savor, The Westchester mall’s fourth-floor dining area in White Plains.

The Little Beet, a quick-serve restaurant that offers a variety of healthy and gluten-free dishes, will open on June 11. The eatery emphasizes local, seasonal ingredients for its lunch and dinner menus. Founded in 2014, it has locations in New York City, Long Island and Washington, D.C.

The following day, sandwich maker Melt Shop will open for business. The restaurant offers melted sandwiches on handmade bread, along with salads, tater tots and milkshakes. This newest Melt Shop will mark 11 restaurants for the company.

At Savor, the new eateries join Juice Generation, Tomato & Co., Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque, Whitman’s and Bluestone Lane, all of which opened last year. The dining area is part of a multimillion-dollar renovation begun last year by Simon Property Group, operator of the 890,000-square-foot mall.