Mark Anson named to chief executive role at Commonfund

Commonfund, a Wilton-based asset manager for endowments, foundations and public pension investors, has named Mark Anson its president and CEO. In addition to his new responsibilities, Anson will continue serving as the company’s chief investment officer and chairman of the boards of Commonfund Capital Inc. and Commonfund Asset Management Company Inc.

Anson replaces Catherine Keating, who is leaving Commonfund at the end of the month to take on the job of CEO of BNY Mellon’s wealth management unit.

Commonfund, which has $25 billion in assets under its management, has also announced the appointments of Deborah Spalding and Kristofer Kwait as deputy chief investment officers. Spalding was previously managing director and investment office, and Kwait was managing director and head of hedge fund research.