Ranger Ready Repellents tapped as official supplier to golf caddies association

The PiC20 Group LLC, the Norwalk-based creator of the Ranger Ready Repellents brand of mosquito and tick sprays, has signed a multiyear partnership to become an official supplier of the Association of Professional Tour Caddies (APTC).

The partnership is the first for the APTC, which represents 80 percent of the caddies working on the professional golf tour. The terms of the partnership were not disclosed. The DEET-free Range Ready Repellents product line features the active ingredient Picaridin 20 Percent, which the company said was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as a safe and effective insect repellent.

“Our goal is to be sure that golfers are aware of tick- and mosquito-borne diseases so that they can protect themselves from being bitten,” said Chris Fuentes, founder and co-inventor of Ranger Ready Repellents. “We recommend applying sunscreen and then a long-lasting repellent, like Ranger Ready, before you even leave the locker room. It is the safest protocol golfers can begin to include in their routine.”