Carol Shattuck named CEO at Food Rescue US in Norwalk

Carol Shattuck has been named CEO at nonprofit Food Rescue US in Norwalk. She replaces Kevin Mullins, co-founder of Food Rescue US, who will now focus on being an activist for hunger relief.

A board member since 2015, Shattuck spent 13 years at AmeriCares in Stamford, where she held senior leadership positions, including chief of staff. Most recently she served as chief operating officer of the U.S. Organizing Committee of the 2016 Invictus Games.

Founded in 2011 to alleviate hunger and food waste in America, the Fairfield County operation – the first and largest for Food Rescue US – has rescued and delivered nearly 17 million meals to local shelters, food pantries and other agencies feeding the hungry. Nationally, the organization has delivered 26 million fresh, nutritious meals, valued at $60 million, which it said translates to saving 38.1 million pounds of food from landfills.

Food Rescue US has 17 locations in 14 states, with a goal to reach all 50 states in the next three to five years.