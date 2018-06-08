Stew Leonard’s offers to send 10,000 hamburgers to Trump-Kim summit

At next week’s scheduled Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the focus will be on denuclearization and peace between longstanding military rivals. Of course, one cannot negotiate peace on an empty stomach. And that’s where Stew Leonard Jr. comes in.

The CEO of the Norwalk-headquartered Stew Leonard’s grocery chain has offered to donate 10,000 hamburgers to the summit. Leonard proposed presenting his store’s new filet burger, which includes a mix of filet mignon, short rib and ground chuck.

“Filet mignon is America’s favorite and would be a great way to kick off the country’s new relationship with North Korea,” said the retailer in a press statement.

Actually, Leonard’s idea isn’t completely wacky. Last week, NBC News reported that Kim might be willing to open a Western hamburger franchise in his capital city of Pyongyang as a display of good will to the Americans.