Fairfield launches website to attract businesses

Fairfield has launched a new mobile-responsive website for businesses looking to learn more about what the Connecticut town has to offer.

The site, www.choosefairfieldct.com, has been in the works for several months, according to Fairfield’s Director of Community and Economic Development Mark Barnhart. Additional input was provided by the Economic Development Commission, the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders.

The website features key statistics about Fairfield and video testimonials from several business leaders discussing the quality and depth of the talent pool, relationships to local universities, and what it means to live and to operate a business in Fairfield.

“Our goal is to attract more business investment and to grow the grand list,” said Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau. “We invite outside business leaders to discover for themselves what our Fairfield business community already knows – that Fairfield’s strength is its people, and this coupled with our two outstanding universities, superb quality of life and location make Fairfield a sound choice for business.”

“Developing a new, externally focused website to serve as a marketing and business recruitment tool has been a top priority of the commission,” said Fairfield Economic Development Commission Chairman Kevin Lesko, “and was identified as a key action step in our recently completed Economic Development Plan. Additionally, this new website is a terrific complement to our work with our ‘Fairfield County 5’ partners to attract new businesses to Fairfield County.”

Barnhart said the town plans to follow the website launch with a marketing campaign targeted at companies actively seeking or exploring options, “particularly small- to medium-sized companies that we think might be a good fit for Fairfield.”