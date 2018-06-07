Hudson Valley Airport receives $7.3 million federal grant

The Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Dutchess County will have $7.3 million in federal funding to upgrade its infrastructure.

A joint press release from U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schemer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gellibrand, D-N.Y., Wednesday announced the state delegation had secured the funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money will be used to replace an older building on airport grounds that is no longer in compliance with federal regulations. The new building will incorporate Airport Rescue Firefighting equipment, snow removal equipment and airport offices.

Schumer said in the press release that “keeping Hudson Valley Regional Airport in top-notch shape is crucial for passenger safety and for attracting business to Dutchess County and the Hudson Valley.”

Gillibrand added that the funds give the airport “new resources to be better prepared for emergencies and increase safety for travelers.”

The airport, which is in the town of Wappinger near Poughkeepsie, is utilized by private flights but does not have any commercial services. Its name was changed from Dutchess County Airport last year.

The funding was awarded through the Airport Improvement Program administered by the Federal Aviation Administration. The program provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports.