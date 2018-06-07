Construction of $4.1M roundabout in Monroe on schedule

A $4.1 million roundabout at the intersection of Routes 111 (Monroe Turnpike) and 110 (Shelton Road) is on schedule to meet its Oct. 9 completion date.

Construction on the roundabout, which will replace a flashing yellow light at the intersection, by Richards Corp. of Terryville began on July 10, 2017. The project is designed to improve safety at the intersection, a frequent site of automobile accidents.

According to the state Department of Transportation (DOT), roundabouts are “one of the most effective countermeasures to reduce intersection crashes and fatalities,” with the five completed roundabouts in Connecticut resulting in a 49 percent reduction in overall crashes and an 81 percent reduction in “severe” crashes, identified as those resulting in significant injuries or death.

As of 2017, 150 crashes and 100 injuries have been prevented, according to the DOT.