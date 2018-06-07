Greenwich’s Eagle Hill School tops list of expensive local private schools

When it comes to paying private school tuition in Fairfield County, parents who send their children to Eagle Hill School spend the highest amount, according to a study released by Private School Review. The annual tuition for the Greenwich-based 1-8 special education school is $68,390.

Other Fairfield County schools with XL-sized annualized tuition costs include the K-8 special education institution The Southport School ($52,900), the K-9 Roman Catholic Villa Maria School in Stamford ($49,000), the PK-12 King School in Stamford ($42,800), and the high school Bridgeport International Academy ($41,900).

However, these schools’ tuitions might seem like bargain-basement deals when compared to Connecticut’s most expensive private school: Franklin Academy in East Haddam, an 8-12 institution that requires a $77,000 annual tuition. The average private school tuition in Connecticut is approximately $24,395 per year.