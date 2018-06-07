Emcor Group names chief executive Anthony J. Guzzi as board chairman

Emcor Group Inc. has announced Anthony J. Guzzi, the Norwalk-based company’s president and CEO, has been elected by its board of directors to become chairman of the board.

Guzzi, who has been Emcor’s president since joining the construction services company in 2004 and its chief executive since 2011, replaces Stephen W. Bershad as board chairman. Bershad, who served as chairman since 2013, did not stand for re-election due to the company’s policy on director retirement.

Emcor also announced the election of current board member M. Kevin McEvoy as independent lead director for a one-year term. McEvoy, who served as CEO of Oceaneering International Inc. from 2011 until his retirement last year, has been on the Emcor board since 2016.