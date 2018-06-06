Heineken USA names Maggie Timoney its first female CEO

Heineken USA appointed Maggie Timoney its new CEO and the first female to lead the White Plains-based company.

Timoney has more than 25 years of experience in the beer and cider business and has served as CEO of Heineken Ireland for the last five years.

“Maggie is a competitive and energetic leader who is known for inspiring teams, operationalizing plans and mobilizing organizations to deliver business results,” said Marc Busain, Heineken Americas Region President. “She understands the challenges and opportunities that exist within the U.S. market, and she has the right mix of strategic vision, people leadership and grit to ignite future growth for Heineken USA.”

In her new role, she will succeed Ronald den Elzen, who will be taking on a new position at Heineken N.V., the company’s global headquarters in Amsterdam.



Timoney joined Heineken in 1998 in a national sales planning role for Heineken USA. From there, she held a series of sales, strategic planning and distribution positions in the Netherlands before being named the managing director of Heineken Canada in 2006. She returned to Heineken USA in 2010 as senior vice president of human resources and a member of the management team.



Before Heineken, Maggie worked in sales at E&J Gallo and an Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler in the Bronx.

A graduate of Iona College, Timoney will return to the U.S. this summer and plans to take the reins of Heineken USA on Sept. 1.

