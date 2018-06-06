Summit Educational Group opens Westchester office

Summit Educational Group, an educational test preparation and tutoring company, has opened an office in Westchester at 611 West Hartsdale Ave. in White Plains.

The company said this new office will help Summit accommodate the rapid growth in test prep and tutoring services in the region.



“We are excited to bring our thoughtful and sensible test preparation approach to families in the New York area,” said Charlie O’Hearn, president and founder of Summit Educational Group.



Founded in 1988, Summit Educational Group offers standardized test preparation and tutoring services to students in grades 4-12. The organization offers one-on-one and in-home tutoring, along with offering school programs and course materials.

The organization will provide free proctored practice tests at its new White Plains location and plans to expand partnerships with local educational consultants and guidance counselors from public and private schools. Summit also delivers informational talks on the testing process to students, parents and faculty.

“While we pride ourselves on providing exceptional test preparation and tutoring, we also strive to be a trusted resource for counselors and families navigating this process,” said O’Hearn.

The organization also has offices in Newton, Massachusetts, and at 237 Elm St. in New Canaan, Connecticut.

For more information, visit mytutor.com.