United Bank plans second county branch in Westport

United Bank plans second county branch in Westport

Kevin Zimmerman
United Bank of Hartford plans to open a new full-service bank branch at 374 Post Road East in Westport.

Pending regulatory approval, the Westport branch would be United’s second planned bank branch location in Fairfield County, following the announcement earlier this year that it plans a full-service branch at 415 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich. In February 2015, United Bank opened a loan production office at 55 Greens Farms Road in Westport.

“By adding a second United Bank branch in Fairfield County, we will be supporting the growth of our commercial, business and mortgage banking lines of business in that market,” said CEO and President William H.W. Crawford IV.

Crawford said the bank anticipates opening the Westport branch in the fourth quarter of this year.

