Code Ninjas opening first CT franchise in Trumbull

Code Ninjas, the national coding franchise offering after-school enrichment programs, camps and “parent’s night out” events, will open its first Connecticut franchise at 4244 Madison Ave. in Trumbull at 10 a.m. on June 23.

Aimed at children aged 7-14, Code Ninjas teaches coding, math, logic and problem solving while helping its students to build video games. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, as well as coding and robotics demonstrations, raffles and prizes.

“STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is a growing field,” said Anu Kothandaraman, owner and director of the Trumbull franchise. “Having two children of my own in that age group that are constantly using technology, I wanted to help direct their enthusiasm in a way that would be productive and educational.”