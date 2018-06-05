Wartburg holds Passavant luncheon

Mount Vernon-based Wartburg, which offers senior residential and health care services, honored people who have named it as a beneficiary in their estate plans during its annual Passavant Society Luncheon. The society is named after Wartburg founder the Rev. Dr. William Alfred Passavant.

The newly inducted Passavant Society members received medals as well as a pin to wear in recognition of their benevolence. Recipients included the Rev. Sarah Payne-Brown, a Wartburg Foundation board member, Dr. Joseph Brown, Nancy Keane and Robert and Linda Rice.

Wartburg opened as The Wartburg Orphans’ Farm School more than 150 years ago and seniors began living there at the turn of the century.