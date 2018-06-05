Déjà vu in Pleasantville

Fifty years after walking across the stage at Pace University’s first commencement ceremonies, eight graduates of the Class of 1968 returned to their alma mater to relive their original college graduation.

Pace’s “Golden Grads” joined the procession at the commencement ceremonies on the Pace University Pleasantville campus. The Class of 1968 was the first class to graduate from Pace’s Westchester campus in Pleasantville. The group received well wishes from President Marvin Krislov at a lunch in their honor following the graduation ceremonies.

The reunited Class of 1968 graduates who participated in this year’s ceremonies were Dennis Fitzgerald, Gehr Brown, Rosemary Speight, Robert Harrington, Dom Summa, Ken Foley Corinna Bracciale and Carol Martin.