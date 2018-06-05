Wesley receives Patriot Award

Veronica Wesley, director of operations at The Law Offices of Sobo & Sobo in Middletown, received the Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a U.S. Department of Defense program.

Doug Little, area chair of the lower Hudson Valley ESGR presented the award. The award reflects the efforts made to show loyalty and support of their employees or “citizen warriors” who are currently serving in the National Guard or Reserve. Veronica was nominated by legal assistant Sgt. Skyler Long who serves in the Army National Guard with the 1569th Transportation Company in New Windsor.

Long nominated Wesley as soon as she found out about the award. “Veronica has been so supportive from the beginning. When I am called into active duty, even if it is on short notice, she never acts like it is a burden. She always says that it is okay and that gives me peace of mind,” Long said.