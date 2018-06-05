Weisman named a ‘Breakfast Hero’

The Washington, D.C.-based organization Share Our Strength, which runs the anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry, has named five winners of its nationwide 2018 Breakfast Hero Award contest. It is designed to call attention to those working to ensure that school children in need receive nutritional breakfasts each day. Joining winners in Texas, Virginia, Tennessee and Washington state is Andrew Weisman, director of food services for the Peekskill City School District.

Each winner received a prize package and a banner for in-school display.

“Andrew is a game changer and such a tremendous asset and advocate for our students,” said Robin Zimmerman, assistant superintendent for business with the Peekskill city schools. “We have fresh cracked eggs, cheese and meat sandwiches daily for breakfast in all five of our buildings.”

Weisman praised the support he receives from his staff, district administrators and the board of education for sharing his “vision of bringing cooking back into school kitchens and serving real food made from scratch.”