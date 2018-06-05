Dog walkathon raises $100K

Hundreds of walkers, both two-legged and four-legged, came out to support BluePath Service Dogs at the organization’s walkathon at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights. More than $100,000 was raised to further the nonprofit’s mission of providing autism service dogs that offer safety, companionship and opportunities for independence to children with autism.

“I am in awe of the incredible connection that a service dog can have with a child on the autism spectrum,” said BluePath President and CEO Jody Sandler. “These special relationships provide hope and the opportunity for the whole family to thrive.

BluePath recently completed its first full year of operation that focused on building its brand, engaging supporters, establishing a robust puppy raising program and creating a network of volunteers and industry partners.

Tricia Zarro, BluePath’s board chair, said, “Our family’s autism service dog has meant my son’s journey is full of more joy, more safety and more social experiences then I could have ever imagined. We want to share that joy with as many families as possible.”

According to the Autism Society, more than 3.5 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder.