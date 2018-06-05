Vesta Partners names Achim Krüger president of European business

Vesta Partners, a Stamford-headquartered professional services firm specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) and systems, applications and products (SAP) EAM technology, has hired Achim Krüger as president of Vesta Europe. In this new role, Krüger will coordinate the expansion of the company’s European presence, with a focus on generating increased business within Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Prior to joining Vesta, Krüger was with SAP SE, the Germany-based European multinational software corporation, since 2003. He held several executive positions during his years at SAP SE and most recently was globally responsible for the asset management line of business, which is comprised of SAP Enterprise Asset Management and SAP Environment, Health, and Safety.

Vesta CEO Noel Fagan welcomed Krüger by stating that his “insight and perspective will help Vesta take our asset management practices to the next level.”