Boyle named to second spot in U.S. Attorney’s Office of Connecticut

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut has announced that Leonard C. Boyle has been named First Assistant U.S. Attorney, the second-ranking position within that office.

Boyle had previously served in the office from 1986 to 1998, with the last four years as chief of the criminal division. After a brief stint in private practice, he returned to public service in 1999 as a Special Attorney to the U.S. Attorney General, focusing on corrupt relationships between law enforcement personnel and organized crime figures in the Boston area. He served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office as Counsel to the U.S. Attorney from January 2003 to August 2004, where he also supervised the office’s Corporate Fraud Unit. He later served as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Public Safety from August 2004 to March 2007; as the director of the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center in Washington, D.C., from March 2007 to February 2009; and then returned to Connecticut to serve as Deputy Chief State’s Attorney.

The Connecticut office also announced the promotion of Susan L. Wines as Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney. She was Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Connecticut since December 2007. Before joining the office, she was Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Central District of California from 1997 to 2002 and was in private practice in Los Angeles.