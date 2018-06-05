Bankwell to open three new branches on Saturday

New Canaan-headquartered Bankwell is expanding its nine-branch network on Saturday, June 9, with the opening of three new branches spread across Fairfield County.

The new branches are located at 100 Post Road East in Westport, 1065 Post Road in Darien and 1095 High Ridge Road in Stamford. Each branch will have grand-opening celebrations with giveaways, games and food.

“Bankwell’s team has been preparing for this special weekend for many months,” said Bankwell CEO Christopher Gruseke. “We are excited to bring our unique brand of customer service and community involvement to our new neighbors. We view our expansion as a wonderful opportunity to further our reputation as Connecticut’s preeminent community bank.”