Seaside Sprint to benefit Caroline House

On June 10, Trifitness of Fairfield and Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center (OSM) in Trumbull are hosting their annual Seaside Sprint at Seaside Park, Bridgeport at 7 a.m.

The sprint distance triathlon is set on a very flat course perfect for beginners and seasoned athletes and closed to traffic for a great start of a triathlete’s season. Also offered is a duathlon distance to all nonswimmers athletes. A portion of the race’s proceeds will benefit Caroline House of Bridgeport.

Trifitness owner Pascale Butcher said, “Trifitness is a proud Caroline House supporter. We know that our contribution will make a difference in the lives of many women and children in Bridgeport.”

Caroline House is a literacy education center located on the east side of Bridgeport serving low-income women and children for more than 20 years with English as a second language, life skills, citizenship, preschool and children’s tutoring programs.

To register and for more information, visit trifitness.net.