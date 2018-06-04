Night of Boxing supports Latino fundraiser

Yuri Panferov, the Russian Mike Tyson, will enter the ring with Fary Palacios at the Night of Boxing’s “Fight for Glory.” The event, will kick off June 9 at the PAL Center, 35 Hayestown Road in Danbury. Lionheart fighters Yuri and Fary will seek to both improve their records and additional sponsorships.

The second biggest match of the night will feature Christian Otero, 140-lb. Golden Glove winner out of South Box Gym in Manhattan versus Terrance Williams.

“Boxing is my life,” said Otero, “I breathe boxing every day, it has defined my character and personality and to be able to support such an important cause, makes my efforts all the more worthwhile.”

The evening’s beneficiary is the Latino Scholarship Fund, which helps further the education of local youths. “Without organizations through the community to help raise money we could not sustain our activities and we’d like to thank Dennis and all of our area donors,” said Abigail Kopp president of the executive board. Sponsors of the event are BMW of Bridgeport and Market Pros International of Danbury.