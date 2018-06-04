Hexcel forms joint venture with Chinese firm for materials testing lab

Stamford-based advanced composites manufacturer Hexcel has formed a joint venture with Chinese aerospace parts manufacturer Future Aerospace to establish a materials testing lab in China.

Shanghai Future Aerospace Hexcel Commercial Composite Testing Ltd. will be located in Lingang, offering testing services to commercial aerospace industries in China and the Asia Pacific region.

The new facility will provide China with an aerospace standard material test laboratory to ease material qualification and support certification for new programs. Expected activities at the site include the testing of composite laminate specimens, material qualifications, and support for customers’ supply chains in China.

Operations at the new site are expected to begin in September and will include the manufacture of composite coupons for mechanical testing, building on the work that Hexcel already carries out for the aerospace industry at facilities in Europe and the U.S.

Future Aerospace is a technology-led aircraft and aerospace engine parts and components integrated manufacturer and service provider, fully owned by Xinjiang Machinery Research Institute Co. Ltd. Products manufactured by Future Aerospace include aircraft structure components and aerospace engine components for customers including Honeywell, AVIC, AECC, CASC and CASIC.