Scott Jackson new commissioner of revenue services as Malloy shuffles cabinet

Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor (DOL) Scott Jackson will become the state’s commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services (DRS), while DOL Deputy Commissioner Kurt Westby will be upped to that department’s commissioner.

The moves, announced by Gov. Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., will take effect later this month.

Malloy’s actions come after DRS Commissioner Kevin Sullivan exited that post in May to take a private-sector position.

“Both Scott and Kurt have provided exceptional service with the Department of Labor, and I am certain that their transition into their new roles will be a seamless move,” the governor said.

Jackson has served as labor commissioner since Janunary 2016. Immediately prior to that, he was undersecretary for intergovernmental policy with the state Office of Policy and Management. He also served as Hamden’s mayor from 2009 to 2015.

Westby has been labor deputy commissioner since February 2016. Immediately prior to that, he was a consultant for SEIU, where he managed negotiations in Connecticut, as well as in Florida and New Orleans. He has also served as vice president and a district leader for SEIU Local 32BJ, president of SEIU Local 531, and vice president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO.