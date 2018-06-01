Five county companies get $27.5M from CT Bond Commission to expand, create jobs

Five Fairfield County companies are among 16 firms that have been approved by the State Bond Commission for $80.7 million in assistance to relocate, expand and create new jobs throughout Connecticut. In total, the 16 companies are expected to retain 15,003 jobs and create 3,876 jobs.
“The investments we’re making today will produce thousands of good-paying jobs for our residents for years to come,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy, D-Conn. “These investments are further proof of our commitment to companies right here at home, and to welcome new businesses to the great state of Connecticut.”
The five Fairfield County projects receiving a total of $27.5 million include the following:
- Budderfly LLC (Shelton): The $24 million project consists of a $3 million loan to assist with acquisition of equipment for expansion in Shelton. The company will retain nine jobs and create 250 new jobs.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Norwalk): The over $56 million project consists of a $6.5 million grant to assist with leasehold improvements to the company’s new headquarters location in Norwalk. The company will retain 900 jobs and create 150 new jobs.
- ITV America Inc. (Stamford): The $8 million project consists of a $6 million loan to assist with leasehold improvements and equipment for creation of an East Coast production hub at 860 Canal St. in Stamford. The company will create 300 jobs.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Stamford): The $20 million project consists of a $9 million grant to assist with equipment, training and leasehold improvements for expansion in Stamford. The company will retain 946 jobs and create 400 new jobs.
- Wheelhouse Entertainment LLC (Stamford): The $39 million project consists of a $3 million loan to assist with leasehold improvements and equipment for establishment of the company’s digital media production facilities and corporate headquarters at 860 Canal St. in Stamford. The company will create 150 new jobs.