Five county companies get $27.5M from CT Bond Commission to expand, create jobs

Five Fairfield County companies are among 16 firms that have been approved by the State Bond Commission for $80.7 million in assistance to relocate, expand and create new jobs throughout Connecticut. In total, the 16 companies are expected to retain 15,003 jobs and create 3,876 jobs.

“The investments we’re making today will produce thousands of good-paying jobs for our residents for years to come,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy, D-Conn. “These investments are further proof of our commitment to companies right here at home, and to welcome new businesses to the great state of Connecticut.”

The five Fairfield County projects receiving a total of $27.5 million include the following: