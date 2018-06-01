Laurel Road debuts student loan partnership with MoviePass

Laurel Road, a Darien-based online bank, has entered into a partnership with the cinema subscription service MoviePass that will enable MoviePass customers who refinance their student loans with Laurel Road to receive a free annual membership to MoviePass.

The companies first teamed up during the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, during March, when they offered free tickets to the SXSW premiere of “American Animals,” a MoviePass Ventures film. Laurel Road and MoviePass plan additional invitation-only access to movie screenings, although no formal schedule has been announced.

“MoviePass and Laurel Road customers have the shared skill for spotting a tremendous value,” said Alyssa Schaefer, chief marketing officer and head of product experience at Laurel Road. “We’re thrilled to partner with a brand that places the same unwavering premium on experience and savings. Together, we’re wholly focused on making customers’ money work even harder, so they can stay focused on the road ahead.”