Michael Oates returns as HVEDC leader

The Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. (HVEDC) announced Thursday that Michael Oates will take over leadership of the seven-county economic development agency.

Oates will step into the dual roles of president and CEO on June 4, according to the announcement from HVEDC Board Chairman Robert J. Levine. Former HVEDC President and CEO Laurence Gottlieb recently resigned from the position, the announcement notes.

A spokesperson told the Business Journal that the HVEDC could not comment further, other than to say Gottlieb resigned voluntarily on May 18.

For Oates, it’s a return to a job he held at HVEDC from 2009 to 2013. Oates left the position five years ago to become CEO of Hudson River Ventures LLC, a business investment fund focused on the Hudson Valley. Since 2016, he’s been managing partner of Bellefield Development Partners, the team behind the $500 million Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park development across from the Culinary Institute of America. Bellefield is an affiliate of T-Rex Capital Group LLC.

The HVEDC covers Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties. Its promotional and development initiatives include the NY BioHud Valley, Hudson Valley 3D Printing and the Hudson Valley Food & Beverage Alliance.

Oates said he was excited to return to HVEDC “to help focus our mission of attracting, retaining and expanding businesses opportunities in the Hudson Valley.

“Diversifying our economy, building our industry clusters, and encouraging entrepreneurship and investment is at the core of our work,” he continued. “I look forward to working with our partners in the public and private sectors to achieve our mutual goals.”

The announcement came with words of support from a number of local elected and business officials, including U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and the county executives from Orange and Ulster counties.

Schumer said he has “worked productively with Mike for many years and can attest to his ability to foster partnerships, draw and retain viable businesses and jobs, while simultaneously preserving and promoting the endless natural beauty the Hudson Valley has to offer.”