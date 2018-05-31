Geritrex moving OTC products facility out of Mount Vernon

Geritrex LLC, a manufacturer of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and personal care products, is shutting down operations in Mount Vernon and relocating to Middletown in Orange County.

The Mount Vernon plant is scheduled to close on June 30, according to a state Department of Labor worker adjustment and retraining notice. Twenty-six employees will be laid off.

The WARN notice attributed the dislocation to the expiration of the company’s lease at 144 East Kingsbridge Road in southeast Mount Vernon.

Anthony Madaio of Betiny Realty Corp. sold the 50,000-square-foot facility last year to 144 East Kingsbridge LLC for $2,825,000.

Madaio, a pharmacist, founded Geritrex in 1978. BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Manhattan, acquired the company in 2015 for about $13.8 million.

Geritrex makes generic creams and lotions, such as dandruff shampoo, anti-itch cream, hemorrhoid ointment, laxatives and moisturizers. It has a large institutional customer base of hospitals and nursing homes.

Company officials did not respond to requests for comment.