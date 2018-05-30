Yankee great Chris Chambliss to speak at celebrity breakfast

The Danbury Westerners, the longest-tenured team in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, will be hosting its 24th annual Celebrity Breakfast on June 8 at 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. Former New York Yankee great Chris Chambliss will be the speaker.

A former first baseman who enjoyed a 17-year career, playing for the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, Chambliss was named the 1971 American League Rookie of the Year and in 1974, he was traded to the New York Yankees; in 1976, in the decisive fifth game of the American League Championship Series against Kansas City, he hit the game-winning walk-off home run to propel the Yankees to the World Series.

Also at the annual breakfast the Michael Seri Award, created in honor of the late Michael Seri for preserving community partnerships, dedication and sportsmanship on behalf of the Danbury Westerners, will be presented to Andrea Gartner.

A lifelong resident of the greater Danbury area Gartner has since 2010 resided in downtown Danbury, where she passionately and actively works to make the downtown the most appealing place for all to invest their time, money and talent. From February 2007 until May 2015 she was the executive director of CityCenter Danbury.

Currently she is vice-president of the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and Board member of the Friends of the Danbury Museum and Historical Society.

Seating is limited so reservations are required. Tables of 10 for this event are $350, and can be secured online at danburywesterners.com or by mail to P.O. Box 3828, Danbury 06813. Sponsorship opportunities are available; for additional information, contact Paul Schaffer at 203-241-4655.