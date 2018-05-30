FELO hosts speaker forum

The Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization (FELO), a young professionals group within the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its annual CEO presentation at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on June 19 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Open to the public, reservations are due by June 15.

The guest speaker is Brad Hittle, CEO and co-founder of the Two Roads Brewery. The title of his presentation is “Two Roads Brewing – taking the road less traveled in the beer business.”

Hittle’s own road in life took a detour on the road less traveled when after earning a college degree, he decided that working on an offshore drilling ship in Southeast Asia would be a better way to launch his future life. Later he earned his MBA degree at Kellogg and then spent time in the corporate world at Johnson & Johnson and Unilever. But he quickly learned that beer was a lot more fun and interesting. Hittle’s career in beer most recently included being the chief marketing officer at the Pabst Brewing Co. until 2010 where he led the success of brands like PBR, Lone Star and Primo, among others. Prior to that, he worked on marketing for Rolling Rock.

Tickets are complimentary for current FELO members; $20 for non-FELO members.

To attend and for more information, call 203-255-1011 or register online at FairfieldCTChamber.com.